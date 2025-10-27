Stingrays to Honor 2000-01 Kelly Cup Championship Team

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that on Saturday, December 27, they will honor the 2001 Kelly Cup Championship team on Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.

After winning the Southern Conference regular season title, the 2000-01 Stingrays defeated the Arkansas RiverBlades in the Conference Quarterfinals, the Mobile Mysticks in the Conference Semifinals and the Louisiana IceGators to win the Southern Conference. In the Kelly Cup Finals, the Stingrays faced the Brabham Cup winning Trenton Titans and defeated the Titans four games to one to win the organization's second Kelly Cup.

On that Kelly Cup Championship team were players who helped carve the identity of the organization that still is reflected today. Among those who helped lead the Stingrays to hoisting the Kelly Cup were four of the franchise's all-time leaders in points, David Seitz, Brett Marietti, Adam Calder and Trent Campbell.

Against the Orlando Solar Bears on December 27, the 2025-26 Stingrays will wear throwback jerseys inspired by the 2000-01 Stingrays, including retro logos. Along with the jerseys, members from the 2001 Kelly Cup championship team will be in attendance.

These jerseys are available for presale until Monday, November 3, and will go on sale at The Reef in December.

Be sure to grab your tickets for this special night.







ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.