Utah's Wells Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Dylan Wells of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Wells stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 5-0 win at Idaho on Friday.

Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Wells is 1-0-1 in two appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 107 career ECHL games with Utah, Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita, posting an overall record of 50-42-9 with two shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Additionally, he is 29-26-7 in 70 career AHL outings with Tucson, Texas, Rockford, Chicago and Bakersfield, while also seeing action in one career NHL game with Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.







