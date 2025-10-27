Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 27, 2025

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 2-1-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, October 24 at Bloomington (4-2 Loss)

Saturday, October 25 at Bloomington (6-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, November 1 vs. Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Split in Bloomington: The Walleye took one of their two games this past weekend in Bloomington against the Bison, dropping Friday's contest 4-2 and bouncing back for the 6-2 win on Saturday. Nolan Moyle and Chad Hillebrand each scored in Friday's game, with Toledo reaching 40 shots in the contest. Brandon Hawkins lit the lamp three times on Saturday, and Tanner Dickinson recorded the game-winning goal, as Moyle and Hillebrand each had goals in the contest as well.

Hat Trick Heroics: Walleye captain Brandon Hawkins recorded his 10th career hat trick on Saturday (including two playoff hat tricks), making the 2025-26 season his seventh consecutive season with a hat trick. He has at least one in each of his seasons in the ECHL, with his most recent coming back on November 10, 2024, against Kalamazoo. One of Hawkins' goals on Saturday came from a penalty shot, Toledo's second opportunity and first penalty shot goal of the season. Out of the four penalty shots that have occurred in the ECHL this season, Toledo has been a part of three of them. Hawkins ended Saturday's game at +5, one of two ECHL skaters to reach that mark in 2025-26. Additionally, Hawkins is closing in on his 200th professional goal, needing only four more to reach that milestone.

Welcome to the Pros: Four Walleye skaters made their professional debut against Bloomington. Tanner Kelly and Nate Roy made their pro debuts in Friday's game, and Tanner Edwards and Nolan Lalonde made their debuts Saturday. Lalonde had the most notable debut, stopping 33 of 35 Bloomington shots on his way to a win in Saturday's game. Kelly, Roy, and Edwards are still searching for their first professional points heading into this Saturday's home opener.

Scoring Machines: Three Walleye players have found themselves on the scoresheet in all three games so far. Nolan Moyle has scored a goal in each game so far, one of three skaters in the ECHL to do so. Brandon Hawkins and rookie Nick Andrews each have points in all three games this season. Chad Hillebrand scored in each game against Bloomington, opening the scoring on Friday and recording the final empty-netter on Saturday. Tanner Dickinson recorded points in both games this weekend, with a goal and two assists. On the contrary, Toledo has allowed the fewest number of goals out of Western Conference teams with just seven through three games.

Killing it on the PK: Toledo leads all ECHL penalty kill units with three short-handed goals three games into the season. Nolan Moyle has scored two of those short-handed goals, leading all ECHL skaters. Will Hillman assisted on two, also leading the ECHL in that category. Toledo's penalty kill currently sits at 83.3% (10-for-12, 10th ranked), while the power play is scoring at 36.4% (4-for-11, 5th ranked).

Filling Up in Toledo: The Walleye will face the Indy Fuel for a second time this season in the home opener at the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 1. Toledo has already seen Indy once this year in their season-opener, defeating them 4-1 at Fishers Event Center on October 18. Puck drop for Saturday's contest is set for 7:15 p.m.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3 G, 1 A, 4 P, +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Nolan Lalonde (1-0-0, 33 SV, .943 SV%)







