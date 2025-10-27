ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Reading's Jacob Frasca has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #46, Reading at Greensboro, on Oct. 25.
Frasca is fined and suspended under Rule #70.4 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the penalty box during an altercation.
Frasca will miss Reading's games at Worcester (Oct. 31 and Nov. 1), at Maine (Nov. 2) and vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
