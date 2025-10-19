Gladiators Capture Opening Night Thriller In Overtime With 3-2 Win Over Grizzlies

Atlanta Gladiators' Anthony Firriolo and Utah Grizzlies' Neil Shea on game night

The Atlanta Gladiators kicked off their 2025-26 season with a statement win on home ice, defeating the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in a thrilling overtime finish at Gas South Arena on Friday night. The crowd was electric from puck drop to the final goal, fueling the team's energy in a game that had no shortage of grit, goals, and heart. Here's how last night's game unfolded...

The first period saw both teams trading early chances, with the Gladiators setting a strong tone despite conceding the game's opening goal. Utah's Ty Volt struck first at 9:10 of the frame, capitalizing off assists from Luc Salem and Christian Felton. Even so, the Gladiators showed early chemistry and promise in their season debut, keeping the pressure consistent through the opening twenty minutes.

Atlanta came out of intermission determined. Just 27 seconds into the second period, defenseman Anthony Firriolo buried the Gladiators' first goal of the season, assisted by Ethan Scardina and Chad Nychuk. Utah quickly responded midway through the period when Jack Ricketts restored the Grizzlies' lead, but the Gladiators kept knocking, pushing the pace and testing goaltender Dylan Wells, who stood tall for Utah through several key saves.

The energy in the building felt like it hit another level as the third period began. Feeding off the crowd in the Gas South Arena, the Gladiators found their rhythm again when Firriolo netted his second of the night on a perfectly timed deflection at 2:28. Alex Young and Nychuk, his second helper of the game, were credited with assists. Physical play ramped up on both ends as the teams traded heavy hits and battled for momentum. A late penalty kill by Atlanta at 9:36 showcased the team's defensive composure, keeping the score locked at 2-2 through regulation. Late in regulation, a Utah interference pentaly put Atlanta on the man advantage through the rest of regulation and the start of overtime.

The overtime period was short but unforgettable. Just 28 seconds in, Louis Boudon sealed the deal for Atlanta, finishing a crisp passing sequence from Ryan Nolan, Mike McNamee, and Cody Sylvester to secure the Gladiators' first win of the season in dramatic fashion.

From Firriolo's two-goal performance to Boudon's overtime heroics, the Gladiators gave their fans a home opener to remember, one defined by resilience, teamwork, and an electric start to what promises to be an exciting season. The Gladiators now look to continue their momentum into their matchup with the Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:10pm

By Cameron Mallare

