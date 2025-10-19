Mariners Blank Worcester 5-0 to Open Season

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins shut out the Worcester Railers 5-0 to open the 2025-26 season on Saturday night at DCU Center. Five different players scored goals while Luke Cavallin was perfect in his Mariners debut

Each team registered 11 first periods shots, but both Maine's Luke Cavallin and Worcester's Tristan Lennox were sharp in their respective nets, keeping it a scoreless game through 20 minutes.

It took until the 17:55 mark of the 2nd period for the first goal of the game and it was a Mariners power play goal that broke the seal. Brooklyn Kalmikov, who was Maine's leading scorer last season, ripped off a one-timer from the right circle, set up by Ty Gallagher and Jacob Perreault. The Mariners held the 1-0 lead at the end of two.

Maine's Xander Lamppa doubled the lead at 5:49 of the third, gobbling up a Gallagher rebound in front and punching home an insurance goal. Perreault then added his second point of the night, ripping a wrister home in the slot at 10:16 to make it a three-goal spread. Defenseman Tristan Thompson added a fourth goal at 13:09, following his own shot and locating a loose puck behind Lennox, and Maxim Andreev added the cherry on top with a goal at 16:39. Four different Mariners registered multi-point games: Kalmikov, Perreault, Gallagher, and Ty Cheveldayoff, who assisted on each of the last two goals. Cheveldayoff and Zach Massicotte also each fought in the third.

Luke Cavallin, making his Mariners debut, stopped all 26 Railers shots to earn his eighth career shutout. Lennox stopped 31/36 for Worcester.

