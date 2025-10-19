Bears Spoil Blades Home Opener with 3-1 Win

October 18, 2025

ESTERO, Fla. - A sellout crowd of 7,305 fans ushered in the home portion of the 2025-26 season Saturday night at Hertz Arena, but the Orlando Solar Bears scored three second-period goals to spoil the party, as the Florida Everblades dropped a tough 3-1 decision in the team's 28th home opener.

A scoreless opening period was headlined by Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson registering a dozen saves over the game's first 20 minutes. Orlando outshot the Blades 12-6 in the opening frame, which also featured a spirited heavyweight tussle between Florida's Oliver Cooper and Chris Harpur of the Solar Bears eight minutes after the opening draw.

The Everblades took over the shot battle in the second period, posting a 13-8 advantage over the middle 20 minutes, but visiting Orlando broke through with three goals to take a 3-0 lead into the final period. Milo Roelens and Spencer Kersten scored at the 4:45 and 5:34 marks, respectively, and Connor Kurth tacked on another goal with just over four minutes left in the frame. Florida's Sean Allen decisively outpointed Jake Hamilton just past the seven-minute mark in the Everblades' biggest moment of the period.

A pair of video reviews in the first eight minutes of the third period erased two potential Everblades goals, but Logan Will got the Blades on the board with a blast from the left circle at 10:39 of the final frame. Zach Berzolla and Craig Needham picked up the assists as the Orlando lead was trimmed to 3-1.

Florida outshot Orlando 14-3 in the final period and 33-23 over the full 60 minutes.

Johnson logged a season-high 20 saves in the setback, while Orlando netminder Jon Gillies registered 32 saves and earned the victory, as both goaltenders evened their records at 1-1-0-0.

The Everblades and Solar Bears will faceoff Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in Orlando's Kia Center to close out the season-opening three-game series, before the Blades return home to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.







