Dave Smith Earns First Win, Rush Take Down Mavericks, 5-2

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Blake Bennett received congratulations along the bench(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush earned their first win of the season- and for their new head coach- in a 5-2 triumph over the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday.

After not leading in last night's opener, the Rush never trailed tonight. After a scoreless first period, the Rush offense exploded in the second. Ryan Chyzowski scored twice in the period, the first of which came just 46 seconds in. Blake Bennett put home a dazzling highlight-reel, individual effort goal as part of a three-goal effort.

In the third period, the Rush defense continued to clamp down and a couple blue-liners provided the scoring touch. Jake Ratzlaff wired in his first professional goal in his first game to stretch the lead to 4-1. Mitchell Smith capped off the victory with an empty net goal.

Rush defensemen combined for two goals and four points overall. Chase Pauls picked up two assists and was named third star of the game.

The Rapid City penalty kill impressed as well. After allowing two backbreaking goals on Friday, the PK went 3-for-3 tonight and kept the Kansas City power play at bay.

In his first pro game, Arsenii Sergeev shined in net. Confident all night, the 22-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia made 36 saves on 38 shots to cap off an excellent week of Rush goaltending.

This win is the first in pro hockey for Head Coach and General Manager Dave Smith. The 56-year-old from Arthur, Ont. came to Rapid City after 27 seasons in Division I. His team came together after a hard-fought loss to get him his first W.

The Rush return home for their home opener against Wichita next Friday and Saturday.

Next game: Friday, October 24 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

