Swamp Rabbits Outlast Ghost Pirates for Wild First Win

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) - Cam Hausinger's two goals and Jake Murray's three assists set the table for Hudson Schandor's shootout winner in the bottom of the fourth round, powering the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 5-4 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night. The win marks the first one for the Swamp Rabbits and Head Coach/General Manager Chad Costello.

Josh Lopina opened the scoring entries with the only ignition of the goal lamp in the first period, giving Savannah a lead in four-on-four hockey. At 4:37, Lopina was wide open in the net front, and slapped a Dennis Cesana pass by Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson, giving the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead (Cesana and Nick Zabaneh assisted). Eight penalties were called in the first frame, with both teams leaving 0/3 on the man advantage.

In the second period, the script flipped: there were two penalties and seven combined goals that swa both teams finish with a 4-4 deadlock. Cam Hausinger and Stepan Timofeyev hit paydirt 10 seconds apart to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead 2:32 into the second, but were answered by Robert Mastrosimone on a netfront rebound at 8:02. From there, four goals were exchanged in 3:09 of gametime: Hausinger gave the Swamp Rabbits back the lead on a highlight-reel net-front drive with 9:33 left, but was answered 49 seconds later by Bryce Brodzinski to tie it for the Ghost Pirates, later followed 51 seconds after by Matt Koopman. Hausinger netted a second and ended the run 1:09 after Koopman to tie the game with 6:24 left in the second, bringing the game to a 4-4 standstill. When the dust settled, seven goals were scored in 11:24.

Both teams couldn't solve each other in the final frame and the ensuing overtime, leading the Swamp Rabbits to their first shootout since January 25th of last season. With the Swamp Rabbits shooting second, Robert Mastrosimone and Patrick Polino traded misses, followed by Bryce Brodzinski and Kenta Isogai converting in the second round, knotting the shootout at 1-1 entering the final set. Josh Lopina and Tate Singleton were both denied, extending the shootout to a sudden-death fourth round. Pierce Charleson, in net for the Swamp Rabbits, staved off Dennis Cesana, setting the table for Hudson Schandor to win it in the bottom of the fourth round. Schandor fired a laser past Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Simpson, giving the Swamp Rabbits their first win of the season, 5-4.

Pierce Charleson, making his first start of the season, stopped 28 of 32 shots in the win, his first-ever shootout (1-0-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits go back home to finish a busy weekend of hockey, taking on the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST.

