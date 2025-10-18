ECHL Transactions - October 18
Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 18, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Hudson Wilson, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Matt Register, D Activated from Reserve
Florida:
Add Will Cranley, G Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Fort Wayne:
Add Zach Jordan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Punnett, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Trevor Zins, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Nick Grima, D Activated from Reserve
Delete William Ennis, D Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Isaiah Fox, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Patterson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Acquired
Norfolk:
Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dustin Geregach, D Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Britt, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jake Ratzlaff, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Linden Alger, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Samuel Mayer, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Adam McMaster, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from Reserve
Wichita:
Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve
Add Roddy Ross, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve
