ECHL Transactions - October 18

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 18, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Hudson Wilson, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Matt Register, D Activated from Reserve

Florida:

Add Will Cranley, G Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Fort Wayne:

Add Zach Jordan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Punnett, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Trevor Zins, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Nick Grima, D Activated from Reserve

Delete William Ennis, D Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Isaiah Fox, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Patterson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ty Gibson, D Activated from Acquired

Norfolk:

Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dustin Geregach, D Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Britt, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jake Ratzlaff, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Noah Carroll, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Linden Alger, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Samuel Mayer, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Adam McMaster, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from Reserve

Wichita:

Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve

Add Roddy Ross, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve







