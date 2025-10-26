Gelatt and Lebster Score in Home Opener at Maverik Center
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from John Gelatt and Reed Lebster but it wasn't enough as the Idaho Steelheads got goals from four different players as they defeated Utah 4-2 in front of a crowd of 5761 in the home opener at Maverik Center.
Idaho's Liam Malmquist scored 4:43 into the contest. Nick Portz gave the Steelheads a 2-0 lead 7:30 in. Utah got on the board as John Gelatt scored his first professional goal 9:20 in. Gelatt scored 15 goals in his college career at Holy Cross and he is the third Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season.
Brendan Hoffmann gave Idaho a 3-1 lead 16:28 into the second period. Utah's Reed Lebster scored a third period 5 on 3 goal 2:49 in to cut into the Idaho lead. Lebster has 4 goals in his last two games. Idaho scored an empty net goal by Charlie Dodero 19:14 in to complete the scoring as Idaho's record goes to 3-2 on the season. Utah is now 2-2-1 on the campaign.
Idaho goaltender Nolan Maier saved 21 of 23 as his record goes to 3-1 on the season. Utah's Dryden McKay saved 25 of 28.
Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 6 for 6 on the night and they are 17 of 18 for the season. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play.
The Grizzlies homestand continues on Wednesday, October 29th vs Jacksonville. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Brendan Hoffmann (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
2. Nolan Maier (Idaho) - 21 of 23 saves.
3. Nick Portz (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025
- Wilkie Completes Hat Trick, Rush Down Thunder in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Gargoyles Rally from Behind in the Third to Take a Point Against Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gelatt and Lebster Score in Home Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Meehan Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Set in Greensboro, 8-7 - Reading Royals
- Bison Fall Short in Comeback Bid Against Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Ghost Pirates End Homestand with Win - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Escape with Narrow Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hawkins Records Hat Trick in 6-2 Win in Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Fall In Overtime Thriller Against Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Fall In Overtime Thriller Against Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Stun the Fuel, Win 5-4 on the Road in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- First Loss of the Season for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bohlsen's Late Winner Pushes Stingrays Past Swamp Rabbits, 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Take Down Lions 4-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Demelis Captures 3-2 Overtime Win for Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Hudson's Hat Trick Leads Mariners in Rout of Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Fall in Maine, 7-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings' Erupt on Orange Ice, Bag Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Grabs Point with Two Late Goals, Wings Win It in OT, 5-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Earn Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - October 25 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Win 5-0 with Lebster's Hat Trick and Wells 46 Save Shutout - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall in Home Opener - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall, 5-0, to Grizzlies in Home Opener - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Gelatt and Lebster Score in Home Opener at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Win 5-0 with Lebster's Hat Trick and Wells 46 Save Shutout
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Boise
- Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opener on Saturday Night