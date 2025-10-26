Gelatt and Lebster Score in Home Opener at Maverik Center

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from John Gelatt and Reed Lebster but it wasn't enough as the Idaho Steelheads got goals from four different players as they defeated Utah 4-2 in front of a crowd of 5761 in the home opener at Maverik Center.

Idaho's Liam Malmquist scored 4:43 into the contest. Nick Portz gave the Steelheads a 2-0 lead 7:30 in. Utah got on the board as John Gelatt scored his first professional goal 9:20 in. Gelatt scored 15 goals in his college career at Holy Cross and he is the third Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season.

Brendan Hoffmann gave Idaho a 3-1 lead 16:28 into the second period. Utah's Reed Lebster scored a third period 5 on 3 goal 2:49 in to cut into the Idaho lead. Lebster has 4 goals in his last two games. Idaho scored an empty net goal by Charlie Dodero 19:14 in to complete the scoring as Idaho's record goes to 3-2 on the season. Utah is now 2-2-1 on the campaign.

Idaho goaltender Nolan Maier saved 21 of 23 as his record goes to 3-1 on the season. Utah's Dryden McKay saved 25 of 28.

Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 6 for 6 on the night and they are 17 of 18 for the season. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play.

The Grizzlies homestand continues on Wednesday, October 29th vs Jacksonville. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Brendan Hoffmann (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

2. Nolan Maier (Idaho) - 21 of 23 saves.

3. Nick Portz (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.







