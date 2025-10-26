Ghost Pirates End Homestand with Win
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates closed out their opening four-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night.
Jacksonville opened the scoring when Brody Crane took a stretch pass from Cameron Supryka and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0. Chris Grando picked up the secondary assist.
Savannah tied the game at the 16:21 mark of the first period when Bryce Brodzinski found Noah Carroll in the left faceoff circle, and Carroll fired a wrist shot past the goaltender to even the score at 1-1.
The Ghost Pirates took their first lead of the game in the second period with a 4-on-4 goal from Robert Mastrosimone, assisted by Dennis Cesana and Nick Zabaneh, giving Savannah a 2-1 advantage heading into the third.
Riley Hughes added an insurance goal at 8:05 of the final frame when a Mastrosimone one-timer deflected off his skate and into the net. Hunter Johannes recorded the secondary assist, and the Ghost Pirates held on for the victory.
Goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk earned his first North American win, stopping 29 of 30 shots in the effort.
The Ghost Pirates return to action next Saturday in Atlanta to take on the Gladiators at 7:10 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. Savannah's next home game is Wednesday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. for Marvel Night featuring Spider-Man. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
- GHOST PIRATES -
