Lions Earn Second Straight Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned their second victory in as many games this season, defeating the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils affiliate) by a score of 3-1.

Ron Choules' squad struck early in the first period when Cédric Desruisseaux netted his first goal of the season. Moments later, Isaac Dufort doubled the Lions' lead.

The second period remained scoreless, with neither team able to find the back of the net. The highlight of the frame came from a spirited fight between Landon Fuller-playing his first professional game with the Lions-and Kishaun Gervais.

In the third period, Mark Estapa scored his second goal in as many games to give Trois-Rivières a 3-0 lead. With just over six minutes remaining, Thunder head coach Sylvain Cloutier pulled his goaltender in favor of an extra attacker, and the move paid off when Dylan Wendt spoiled Benjamin Gaudreau's shutout bid. However, that would be the lone bright spot for Adirondack.

The Lions now head to Glens Falls to face the Thunder once again tomorrow night. They'll return home next weekend to host the ECHL's newest franchise, the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate).







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

