Lions Earn Dramatic Victory in Season Opener
Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) kicked off their Kelly Cup title defense in dramatic fashion, earning a 6-5 overtime victory against the Reading Royals (affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers).
The visiting Royals took advantage of some early defensive miscues from the Lions, jumping out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. Before the end of the frame, Darick Louis-Jean cut the deficit in half, scoring his first goal in a Lions uniform.
Reading restored their two-goal lead in the second period, but Egor Goriunov netted his first professional goal to send the Lions to the locker room trailing by just one.
The third period was filled with back-and-forth action. The Lions scored twice in under a minute-thanks to Joe Dunlap and Mark Estapa-to take a 4-3 lead. The Royals answered right back, scoring two goals of their own in less than 20 seconds. With under 40 seconds remaining in regulation, Anthony Beauregard tied the game. Last season's leading scorer then completed the comeback in overtime, converting a pass from Louis-Jean to seal the win for Trois-Rivières.
The Lions will be back on home ice next Friday, when they host the Adirondack Thunder (affiliate of the New Jersey Devils).
Three Stars of the Game:
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Joe Dunlap, Trois-Rivières Lions
Egor Goriunov, Trois-Rivières Lions
