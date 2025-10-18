Tahoe Knight Monsters Opening Weekend Preview: Know Before You Go

Published on October 17, 2025

Opening weekend of the 2025-26 ECHL is finally here, and the Tahoe Knight Monsters are ready to kick off their second season at Tahoe Blue Event Center!

The action starts with Opening Knight, where all fans in attendance will receive a specialty Knight Monsters shirt, courtesy of Barton Health! The Tahoe Knight Monsters begin their run towards a Kelly Cup Championship against the Idaho Steelheads. Doors open for season ticket holders at 5:30 PM, and for the general public at 6 PM. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

The fun of opening weekend continues on Saturday, October 18, as the Knight Monsters face the Steelheads in their second game of the weekend. Doors open for season ticket holders at 5:30 PM, and for the general public at 6 PM. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday matinee contest on Sunday, October 19, as Tahoe faces Idaho once more to close out the weekend series. Doors open for season ticket holders at 1:30 PM, and for the general public at 2 PM. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.

Get home from Knight Monsters games on Tahoe Transportation District's new late-night Route 51. Serving the Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center -- Thursdays through Saturdays -- Route 51 is perfect for Knight Monsters fans looking for safe, reliable transportation after the game, even if it goes to OT.

