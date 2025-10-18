Everblades Start Season with 4-1 Win over Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades started off the season the right way with a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears.

Orlando used their large home crowd to help take an early lead as JC Brassard got a point shot through traffic to open the scoring on the new season. After that, Florida started to push the other way and finally got rewarded when the Solar Bears got into penalty trouble.

The Everblades took the lead with two straight power play goals from Jesse Lansdell, first with a deflection followed by a net-front tap-in. Florida held a 2-1 lead after the first, with help from some late saves by Cam Johnson.

Special teams once again favored Florida in the second, as Carson Gicewicz scored a shorthanded goal to grow the lead up to two midway through the frame.

The Everblades held firm through the third period, and Tarun Fizer deposited an empty net goal to seal the season-opening win for Florida with a 4-1 final. Johnson made 18 saves for his first win of the season as Florida outshot Orlando 22-19 on the night.

The Everblades play their home opener tomorrow at Hertz Arena tomorrow on October 18 at 7:00 p.m. against the Solar Bears. The first 7,000 fans receive rally towels courtesy of Lexus.

BLADES BITS

Brad Ralph celebrated his 45th birthday tonight at the start of his tenth season behind Florida's bench.

Oliver Chau is on a six-game point streak, with at least one assist in his last five games.

