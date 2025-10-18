Icemen Announce Season-Opening Roster for the 2025-2026 Season

Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's Season-Opening Roster for the 2025-26 Season.

The Icemen will open their season with the following players:

Goaltenders

31 - Cameron Rowe (6-3, 216)

33 - Scott Ratzlaff (6-1, 188) (NHL-Buffalo)

50 - Michael Bullion (6-0, 198)

Defensemen

4 - Aidan Fulp (6-3, 210) (AHL - Rochester)

12 - Jaden Condotta (6-0, 194)

16 - Peter Tischke (6-1, 220) (AHL - Rochester)

18 - John Spetz (5-10, 195)

23 - Brayden Hislop (6-1, 181)

24 - Taos Jordan (6-0, 192)

44 - Cameron Supryka (6-3, 192)

43 - Louka Henault (6-0, 179)

58 - Adrien Beraldo (6-0, 183)

Forwards

7 - Nathan Dunkley (5-11, 192)

8 - Patrick Bajkov (6-0, 183)

10 - Christopher Brown (6-0, 179)

11 - Bennett MacArthur (6-0, 194)

12 - Liam Coughlin (6-2, 201)

13 - Chris Grando (5-10, 172)

15 - Brandon Schultz (5-9, 181)

17 - Tyler Coffey (5-10, 179)

19 - Dalton Duhart (6-0, 181)

22 - MacAuley Carson (6-1, 203)

25 - Redmond Savage (5-11, 185) (AHL - Rochester)

26 - Brody Crane (5-11, 185)

29 - Craig Martin (6-0, 181)

51 - Garrett Van Wyhe (6-2, 201)

70 - Ashton Stockie (6-1, 203) (IR)

73 - Matteo Costantini (6-1, 195) (AHL - Rochester)

The Icemen open the season with the first eight games on the road, beginning on October 18th and 19th against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. The Icemen's Opening Weekend is set for November 7th & 8th.

The Icemen open the season with the first eight games on the road, beginning on October 18th and 19th against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. The Icemen's Opening Weekend is set for November 7th & 8th.







