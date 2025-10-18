Rush Fall in Tight Opening Night Game, 3-2

(RAPID CITY, SD)- In a nip-and-tuck game, the Rapid City Rush fell to the Kansas City Mavericks, 3-2, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday.

In a game that saw the Mavericks take three one-goal leads, the Rush never seemed far behind or out of it. Blake Bennett scored an equalizer in the first period. Ryan Wagner's primary assist gave him 100 career ECHL points in the process.

Brett Davis tied things at 2-2 midway through the second with a top-shelf wrist shot in transition. The impressive debut of the Bennett-Davis-Wagner line yielded two goals and four total points.

Kansas City scored a power play goal late in the second and held the lead through a scoreless third. The Mavericks went 2-for-4 on the man advantage, while the Rush were scoreless in three tries.

Connor Murphy stood tall in net, making 40 saves in the tough-luck loss. Jack LaFontaine stopped 20 in the win for the Mavericks.

It was the coaching debut for Dave Smith on the Rush bench. Rapid City hired the Arthur, Ont. native on June 23rd after 27 years in the NCAA Division I coaching ranks.

The Rush conclude their only trip to Cable Dahmer Arena tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, October 18 at Kansas City. 5:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.

