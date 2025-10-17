Rush Game Notes: October 17, 2025 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begin the Dave Smith era and open their 18th season on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT (6:05 p.m. MDT) on Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE BIG 1-8

The Rapid City Rush open their 18th season at Cable Dahmer Arena against the two-time defending Mountain Division champion Kansas City Mavericks. It is the fourth straight year the team has started on the road. The only other time the Rush have opened up against the Mavericks was on October 16, 2009 - the start of the 2009-10 CHL championship season.

DAVE'S DEBUT

Head Coach & General Manager Dave Smith makes his professional coaching debut tonight. The Rush announced Dave's hiring on June 23rd as the fifth Head Coach in Rush history, then formally introduced him on July 9th. The Arthur, Ontario native comes to Rapid City following 27 years in Division I college hockey, of which he was a head coach for 20.

LOADED UP

The Rush begin this season with ten players on Calgary contracts, making up half of all dressed players tonight: Blake Bennett, Brett Davis, Ryan Chyzowski, Quinn Olson, Carter Wilkie, Briley Wood, Chase Pauls, Xavier Bernard, Connor Murphy, and Arsenii Sergeev.

LEADERSHIP GROUP NAMED

Dave Smith announced the Rush's 2025-26 leadership group to season ticket holders at the annual banquet on Tuesday. Ryan Wagner, Blake Bennett, Brett Davis, Parker Bowman, and Billy Constantinou- all returning players- were named. Wagner, Bennett, and Davis wore letters last season.

BACK TO WORK

Four of the Rush's top five scorers from a year ago are back: Ryan Wagner, Blake Bennett, Chaz Smedsrud, and Billy Constantinou. In total, ten returners are on the opening night roster.

LOTS OF EXPERIENCE

Tonight's roster features ten players who have seen AHL game action, totaling 511 games. Additionally, four NHL draft picks are suiting up tonight: Brett Davis (DAL), Xavier Bernard (NJ), Quinn Olson (BOS), and Arsenii Sergeev (CGY).

ONE FROM 100

Ryan Wagner is just one point away from 100 in his ECHL career. Tonight is his 96th game. Including AHL stats, Wagner has 181 career points in pro hockey.

HIS FIRST AS A DAD

Tonight is Ryan Wagner's first game as a father. Ryan and his wife, Cailee, welcomed Jordan John Wagner into the world on September 12th, 2025. If you're wondering about his future in hockey, young Jordan made his first trip to The Monument Ice Arena at just five days old.

