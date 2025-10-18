Knight Monsters Offense Explodes in 6-3 Opening Night Victory

Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, won their season-opening game this Friday against the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 6-3.

The Knight Monsters' offense came out of the gates firing as Cody Laskosky scored his first professional goal off a feed from Artur Cholach to make it 1-0. The Knight Monsters would add a goal from captain Luke Adam and one more from newcomer Devon Paliani in the dying moments of the period to make it 3-0 Tahoe at the first intermission break.

In the second period, it was Idaho threatening to make a comeback. The Steelheads scored in the opening minute of the middle frame off a goal from Tommy Bergsland to make it 3-1. With 12:53 remaining in the period, Mitch Wahl found the back of the net in his first game with the Steelheads since the 2013-14 season to make it 3-2. However, in the back half of the period, it was all Tahoe as Luke Adam scored his second goal of the game on a deflection of a Mike O'Leary shot, and Brennan Kapcheck scored his first of the year off a slick feed from Sloan Stanick, to make it 5-2 heading into the final period.

In the third, Mitch Wahl scored his second goal of the game for the Steelheads to make it 5-3, but stellar goaltending from the Knight Monsters' netminder Cameron Whitehead helped shut down Idaho, and an empty net goal from Trent Swick sealed the deal, giving the Knight Monsters a 6-3 victory on opening night.

The Knight Monsters will host Idaho again tomorrow night for game two of three on Opening Weekend at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

