Admirals Fall In Overtime Thriller Against Railers

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

After an electric home opener on Friday night, the Norfolk Admirals were back on home ice Saturday for another matchup with the Worcester Railers. The two teams went the distance in a tight, back-and-forth battle, but Worcester came away with a 3-2 overtime win.

Alex Worthington made his second start of the season and was sharp once again, turning aside 36 of 39 shots in the loss.

The opening period saw both teams trying to find their rhythm early. The highlight came just five minutes in when Braydon Nicholettes dropped the gloves, firing up the Scope crowd. Worthington stood tall in the crease, stopping all 10 shots he faced in the frame, while Norfolk generated a few quality looks of their own. After twenty minutes, the game remained scoreless with shots nearly even at 10-9 in favor of Worcester.

Norfolk wasted no time getting on the board in the second. Just 56 seconds into the period, Brady Fleurent found the back of the net, slipping a shot through the five-hole to make it 1-0. Worcester answered back midway through the frame when Cole Donhauser tied things up, but the Admirals quickly responded. Late in the period, Justin Young buried a loose puck in front to put Norfolk back ahead 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The Railers evened things again early in the third as Ryan Miotto scored on a breakaway just two minutes in. Both sides traded chances down the stretch, but neither team could find the go-ahead goal, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Norfolk generated a few quality chances to end it, but Worcester's Matt DeMelis broke through, driving to the net and lifting a shot over Worthington's shoulder to seal the 3-2 final.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. WOR - M. DeMelis (Game-winning goal, +1)

2. WOR - H. Tikkanen (26 saves off of 28 shots faced)

3. NOR - A. Worthington (36 saves off of 39 shots faced)

Next Up

Norfolk hits the road next weekend for a three-game road trip in Wheeling where they meet the Wheeling Nailers. It is the first time these two teams will square off since their round 1 playoff matchup last season. The first of three next weekend begins on Friday night with puck drop at 7:15 p.m.







