Meehan Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Set in Greensboro, 8-7

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-1-0, 7 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (0-2-2-0, 2 PTS), 8-7, at First Horizon Coliseum on Saturday, October 25th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (1-0-1-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 32 saves on 39 shots faced, while Greensboro netminder Jake Sibell (0-0-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal, saving 28 of 32 shots faced in his professional debut.

Greensboro opened the scoring with back-to-back goals in a span of 67 seconds between Ryan Richardson (1) and Logan Nelson (1), at 6:40 and 7:47, respectively. Carson Golder (1) cut the Reading deficit in half before the first intermission at 18:41, 2-1.

The Royals notched four goals in the second period with Vincent Sevigny (1), Massimo Rizzo (1), Kyle Haskins (1) and Patrick Moynihan (1) all scoring their first goals of the season. The Gargoyles potted a pair of goals themselves via Deni Goure (1) and Demetrious Kouzmontsis (1) markers for a Reading one-goal lead after 40 minutes, 5-4.

Kouzmontsis (2) and David Gagnon (2) scored Greensboro goals to open the third period to put the Gargoyles in front at 0:44 and 11:36, respectively, 6-5. Nolan Burke (1) tied the score at 18:19 for Reading, 6-6, before Nelson (2) scored his second goal of the game to reestablish the Gargoyles one-goal advantage with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. Haskins (2) tied the score to force overtime with 22 seconds left in the third period, 7-7, where Ben Meehan rifled the game-winning goal 3:08 into the extra frame, 8-7.

The win marked the first in two overtime scenarios for the Royals this season (1-1 in post-regulation) and the sixth time in franchise history Reading has opened the season on a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the Worcester Railers on October 31st and November 1st followed by an afternoon face-off against the Maine Mariners on November 2nd

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.