ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Tulsa's Kinal fined, suspended
Tulsa's Roman Kinal has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #42, Tahoe at Tulsa, on Oct. 24.
Kinal is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:50 of the first period.
Kinal will miss Tulsa's game vs. Tahoe on Sunday (Oct. 26).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Idaho's Wahl fined, suspended
Idaho's Mitch Wahl has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #36, Utah at Idaho, on Oct. 24.
Wahl is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty for boarding at 17:09 of the third period.
Wahl will miss Idaho's games at Utah tonight (Oct. 25) and vs. Tahoe (Oct. 29).
