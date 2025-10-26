Demelis Captures 3-2 Overtime Win for Worcester

Worcester Railers forward Anthony Callin (left) vs. the Norfolk Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (1-3-0-0) beat the Norfolk Admirals (2-1-1-0) in their second matchup of the weekend on Saturday, October 25th with a final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of 7,645 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The Railer are back on the ice at the DCU Center on Friday, October 31st against the Reading Royals at 7:05 p.m.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 0:56 into the second with an unassisted shot from Brady Fleurent (1-0-1). Worcester retaliated with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) at 12:59, assisted by captain Anthony Repaci (0-1-1) to even the score. Norfolk closed the second period with a final goal from Justin Young (1-0-1) at 18:17 to give Norfolk a lead heading into the third. Ryan Miotto (1-0-1) evened the score 2-2 for Worcester with a goal at 2:20 into the third, assisted by Riley Piercey (0-1-1). A final goal to break the tie in overtime came from Matt DeMelis (1-0-1), assisted by Michael Ferrandino (0-1-1) to win the game for Worcester.

Both teams came out swinging for their second matchup in Norfolk. Lincoln Hatten got into an early brawl with Admirals' Brayden Nicholetts, each earning five minutes in the penalty box for fighting just three minutes into the first. Teammate Justin Young served Nicholetts' penalty as he headed into the tunnel for a checkup from Norfolk medical staff. Worcester went on their first power play of the game at 4:52, Norfolk's Marko Reifenberger took a turn in the box for holding a stick. No score for Worcester on the power play, but the Railers managed to gather up a bit of offensive zone time and apply some pressure on Worthington and the Norfolk net. No score from either side for the first. The Admirals went on their first power play of the game in the second half of the period, a slashing call on Max Dorrington at 11:26. Worcester managed to execute another successful penalty kill, their first of two of the period. The Railers went into the tunnel with a 0-0 score to close out the first. Worcester outshot Norfolk by one with a shot count of 10-9 for the first period. Both teams had two power play opportunities for the period.

The Admirals didn't wait long to score to start the second as Brady Fleurent (3rd) sank the first goal of the game for Norfolk at 0:56 unassisted. Fleurent stole the puck from a Railers forward and potted the shot past Henrik Tikkanen to make it 1-0. Worcester worked for a stretch of the second to even the score. Cole Donhauser (2nd) finally broke through Alex Worthington with a goal at 12:59, as he sent a backhanded shot off the stick of Admirals' Brehdan Engum and over the shoulder of Worthington. The Admirals' Justin Young (1st) snuck a shot under the pads of Tikkanen from the left circle to give Norfolk a one-goal lead to finish the second (1-2). Worcester outshot Norfolk 15-10 in the frame. Neither team had any power plays or penalties for the second period.

A quick setup pass from Riley Piercey at just under two and a half minutes into the third allowed Ryan Miotto (1st) to even the game 2-2, adding another goal to Worcester's tally. The rest of the third showed end-to-end action from both teams, but the score stayed locked 2-2 as the Railers headed into their first overtime of the season. The game-winning goal for Worcester came from Matt DeMelis (1st), set up with a pass from Michael Ferrandino, who nabbed the first win for Worcester at 4:34 into overtime. Worcester and Norfolk tied for shots 8-8 in the third. Worcester outshot Norfolk 6-1 in overtime. Worcester had one power play and Norfolk had one penalty in the third, a call against German Yavash for cross-checking.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Alex Worthinton (36 saves, 3GA, 0.923 SV%), 2nd Star: Henrik Tikkanen (26 saves, 2GA, 0.928 SV%), 1st Star: Matt DeMelis (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots were 39-28 in favor of Worcester... Alex Worthington (0-1-1) made 36 saves on 39 shots for Norfolk, while Henrik Tikkanen made 26 saves on 28 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Norfolk went 0-for-2... The Railers are now 15-11-2-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 6-6-1-0 at the Norfolk Scope Arena... Ryan Miotto scored the first goal in the third period of the season for Worcester... Ryan Miotto scored Worcester's 6,000th regular-season goal in Worcester Pro Hockey History...

