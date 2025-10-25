Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (2-2, 4 points, .500 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (2-1-1, 5 points, .625 point %)

Date: October 25, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308592-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Today's Matchup

It's the Utah Grizzlies home opener at Maverik Center as they face the Idaho Steelheads for the second time in as many days. Utah and Idaho will meet just 7 times during the regular season. Utah is 15-13-0-2 all-time in home openers. They were 5-1 in the IHL era, 1-2-0-1 in the AHL era and 9-10-0-1 in the current ECHL era. Utah has won two straight home openers.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah 5 Idaho 0 - Reed Lebster scored 3 goals and 1 assist. Dylan Wells saved all 46 Idaho shots to earn his fourth professional shutout. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 3 assists in his Grizzlies debut. Neil Shea had 2 assists. Tyler Gratton and Jack Ricketts each scored a goal. Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 8 for 8.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Grizzlies Home Opener.

Games Next Week

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Reed Lebster's Big Night Leads Grizzlies to Victory

Reed Lebster scored 3 goals and 1 assist in a Grizzlies 5-0 win at Idaho. It was Utah's first hat trick since Neil Shea scored three goals vs Tahoe on December 21, 2024. The four point effort for Lebster tied a career high as he scored 2 goals and 2 assists at Tulsa on March 1, 2025 in a game Utah won 8-3. Lebster had 19 goals and 27 assists for Utah in the 2024-25 season.

Dylan Wells 46 Save Shutout

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 shots for Utah at Idaho on October 24, 2025. It was his fourth professional shutout. He had 2 clean sheets in the AHL and now has 2 in the ECHL. The last Grizzlies shutout by a goaltender was on December 31, 2023 when Dante Gianuzzi stopped all 32 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win.

Tyler Gratton Named Grizzlies Captain, Shea, Manning, Ganske and Berg to Wear "A's"

Tyler Gratton is the new Utah Grizzlies captain. Gratton scored his first goal in a Utah uniform in the first period of a 5-0 victory at Idaho on October 24. Gratton is in his second season as a professional. He scored 20 goals for the Reading Royals in the 2024-25 campaign, which led the club. Gratton was the captain of the Arizona State University team in the 2023-24 season.

Luke Manning and Neil Shea each had the "A's" on their sweaters for the October 24th game at Idaho. Adam Berg and Noah Ganske will also wear letters for Utah this season.

Hansen-Bukata, the Assists Machine

Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 3 assists in his pro debut at Idaho on October 24. He has racked up a bunch of assists over the last few years. He led Ohio State University with 29 assists during the 2024-25 season. He also had a couple of big assists totals at R.I.T (Rochester Institute of Technology) as he had 26 assists and led the team in plus/minus (+23) in 37 games during the 2023-24 season. He had 30 assists and was a +19 in 37 games during the 2022-23 season.

Both Goaltenders Have Looked Sharp

Dryden McKay has a .923 save percentage in 2 starts this season. McKay won his first Grizzlies start as he saved 25 of 26 at Greenville on October 17. Dylan Wells has saved 79 of 82 through two gams with Utah, including a 46 save shutout on October 24, 2025. Both goaltenders have great resumes. McKay holds the NCAA record for career shutouts with 34. He had three consecutive seasons with exactly 10 shutouts. McKay won the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, which is annually given to the best NCAA hockey player. He was just the third goaltender to receive the award. McKay holds the record for the most wins in NCAA history with 113. The next closest goalie has 89. He also holds the NCAA record for wins in a single season with 38, which was set in his 2021-22 senior season. McKay played for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers for two seasons, appearing in 68 games and registering a record of 27-26-8 with three shutouts.

Wells brings 8 years of professional experience as he has played with 5 AHL teams and 4 other ECHL clubs. Wells has an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners. Wells appeared in one NHL game, which came on November 5, 2022 for the Chicago Blackhawks as he played in the third period of a 4-0 loss. Wells saved 12 of 13 that night.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first professional point with an assist on October 18 at Atlanta.

Christian Felton scored his first professional goal on October 19 at Atlanta.

Tyler Gratton scored his first goal with Utah 2:42 into the first period on October 24. Gratton has a current two game point streak. Gratton was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 24.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 3 assists in his Grizzlies debut on October 24.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with a +5 rating. Lebster tied a career high with a 4 point game (3g, 1a) at Idaho on October 24. It was his first professional hat trick.

Dryden McKay has a .923 save percentage through 2 games this season.

Griffin Ness got his first point of the season with an assist in Utah's 5-0 win on October 24.

Garrett Pyke scored two goals and was a +3 in Utah's 3-1 win at Greenville on October 17.

Jack Ricketts scored his first professional goal 7:11 into the second period on October 18 at Atlanta. Ricketts has a goal in 2 of his last 3 games.

Ty Voit has a goal in two of his four games this season.

Dylan Wells saved all 46 shots in a 5-0 victory at Idaho on October 24. Wells has saved 79 of 82 through two starts with Utah.

Team Notes

Head coach John Becanic won his first professional game on October 17, 2025 at Greenville. Utah is outscoring opponents 2 to 1 in the first periods of games this season. Utah's home opener is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:10 pm. Utah is averaging 7.50 penalty minutes per game this season (30 minutes in 4 games). Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 8 for 8 on October 24 at Idaho and is 11 for 12 so far on the season. Utah is outscoring opponents 4 to 1 in the first periods. Utah has a 4 to 3 advantage in the second period.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (13): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (7): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Dryden McKay, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-1-1

Home record: 13-18-4-1 (2024-25)

Road record: 2-1-1

Win percentage: .625

Standings Points: 5

Last 10: 1-1-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 2.75 (Tied 19th) Goals for: 11

Goals against per game: 2.00 Goals Against: 8

Shots per game: 27.00 (22nd) Total Shots: 108

Shots against per game: 36.75 (20th) Total Shots: 147

Power Play: 1 for 16 - 6.67 %

Penalty Kill: 11 for 12 (9th) - 91.7 %

Penalty Minutes: 30.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 1-0-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 5,054 (12th) (2024-25)

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (3)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Neil Shea (3).

Points: Lebster (5)

Plus/Minus: Reed Lebster (+5)

PIM: Jack Ricketts (6)

Power Play Points: Noah Ganske/Hansen-Bukata/Lebster (1)

Power Play Goals: Lebster (1)

Power Play Assists: Ganske/Hansen-Bukata (1)

Shots on Goal: Lebster (13)

Shooting Percentage: Ty Voit (50.0 %) - Minimum 4 shots

Game Winning Goals: Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dryden McKay/Dylan Wells (1)

Save %: Wells (.963)

Goals Against Average: Wells (1.50)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Jack Ricketts (1)

Assists: Noah Ganske, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Lebster, Griffin Ness, Neil Shea (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (2)

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 25, 2025 - Home Opener.

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).

Six of Utah's first eight games are against non-divisional opponents. 51 one of the 72 games are against Mountain Division opponents.

Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







