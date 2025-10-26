Cyclones Stun the Fuel, Win 5-4 on the Road in Overtime

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-4, in overtime on Saturday night at Fisher's Event Center. The Cyclones tied the game with 4.8 seconds left in regulation, before Elijah Vilio scored the overtime winner to give Cincinnati their first road win of the season.

Cincinnati struck first once again, with Luke Grainger scoring his second goal of the season to make it 1-0 in the first. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Zack Trott recorded their first points as Cyclones with assists on the tally.

John Jaworski scored his first professional goal to close out the first period. A snipe from the far circle made it 2-0, with an assist credited to Marko Sikic.

After a goal from Indy's Kevin Lombardi, Cincinnati restored their two-goal lead off of Ben King's first goal of the season. Lincoln Griffin recorded his first point of the year, and Jaworski got his first multi-point performance of the year with both players logging assists.

Former Cyclones Sahil Panwar and Lee Lapid jumpstarted a three-unanswered goal comeback for Indy in the third period. Despite trailing late in the game, a late penalty resulted in a 6-on-4 power play for Cincinnati with an extra attacker on the ice.

Ryan Kirwan scored his first professional goal with 4.8 seconds left in regulation. Off an assist from Braeden Kressler, the Cyclones forced overtime in their road opener.

Elijah Vilio would do the rest. The speedy defenseman skated through center untouched and beat the Indy netminder Owen Flores through the five-hole to give the Cyclones the win. That's Vilio's second overtime-winning goal with the Cyclones since being acquired in 2024-25.

Kyle McClellan recorded his first win between the pipes with 27 saves for Cincinnati. Owen Flores gets his second loss of the year following a 23-save performance.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Thursday, Oct. 30 for a rematch against the Fuel on home ice. The game serves as the team's Pucks N Pups night and is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets can be found on cycloneshockey.com/tickets.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.