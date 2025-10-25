Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look for a series split against the Wichita Thunder after a hard-fought 1-0 loss in the home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush put 41 shots on net, put could not crack the score sheet in a 1-0 loss to the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Jay Dickman's power play goal just six minutes into the first period stood up as the difference in the game. For the Rush, the result was not for a lack of trying. Rapid City outshot the Thunder 41-29 for the game and 31-18 over the last two periods. However, Matt Davis stood tall in net and stole the game for Wichita.

SHOTS ON NET

After only putting 38 shots on goal in the two-game series at Kansas City, the Rush surpassed that with 41 shots last night. Interestingly, reaching 40+ shots did not result in success last season; Rapid City went 1-4-4 in those games.

SUPERB DEFENSE

The Rush's defense and goaltending have impressed over the first three games of the season. Rapid City has allowed only six goals thus far and just three at even strength, making their 1-2 record deceiving. The Rush have outscored their opponents 7-3 at even strength. Additionally, the goaltending combination of Connor Murphy and Arsenii Sergeev owns a .945 save percentage.

AN UNCOMMON RESULT

Last night was the Rush's first 1-0 loss since April 15, 2022 vs. Tulsa. Rapid City won two 1-0 games last season, both in regulation as well.

OPENING NIGHT FESTIVITIES

The 18th home opener in Rush history brought a crowd of over 4,000, and a lot of entertainment to boot. The team introduced their new 'City of Presidents' warmup jerseys at the Coors Light Pregame Party which featured live music from Stereotrip. Ryan Timms, 2025 Knoxville Nationals champion, brought his racecar to the arena and dropped the ceremonial first puck with owner Shane Liebig.

