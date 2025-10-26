First Loss of the Season for the Lions
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 4-1 to the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils affiliate).
Looking to avenge last night's loss to the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron, the Thunder came out strong in the opening period but were repeatedly denied by a sharp Hunter Jones. The home team finally broke through late in the frame, scoring twice in just 21 seconds. Ron Choules' squad had a power-play opportunity before the intermission but couldn't buy a goal.
Adirondack continued to press in the second period, yet it was the Lions who struck first when Joe Dunlap found the back of the net. The Thunder responded moments later, as Cam Squires got a lucky bounce that saw the puck slip over the Lions goaltender's shoulder.
The Lions came out hungry to start the third period but were unable to cash in on their chances. T.J. Friedmann put the game out of reach with Adirondack's fourth goal. The closing moments of the contest were marked by several fights, as Jacob Paquette, Landon Fuller, and Anthony Poulin each dropped the gloves in quick succession.
The Lions will return home next weekend as they host the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, October 31, and again on Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2.
