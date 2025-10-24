Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Boise

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies (1-1-1, .500 point %, 3 points @ Idaho Steelheads (2-1, .667 point %, 4 points)

Date: October 24, 2025 Venue: Idaho Central Arena Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308463-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-idaho-steelheads

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: October 25, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm..

Tonight's Matchup

The Grizzlies are facing the Idaho Steelheads for the first game of a home and home weekend series. Utah and Idaho will meet 7 times during the regular season.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Home opener.

Games Last Week

October 17, 2025 - Utah 3 Greenville 1 - Garrett Pyke scored two goals in Utah's 3-1 win at Greenville last night. He matched last season's total, where he scored 2 goals in 19 games with Utah last season. Pyke was a +3 in the win. Christian Felton was a +2. Utah outshot Greenville 37 to 26. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, Greenville was 0 for 1. Luc Salem led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Dryden McKay saved 25 of 26. Ty Voit scored an empty net goal in his Grizzlies debut.

October 18, 2025 - Utah 2 Atlanta 3 (Overtime) - Ty Voit and Jack Ricketts scored goals. Atlanta outshot Utah 36 to 22. Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 in net for Utah. Atlanta got two goals from Anthony Firriolo and an OT game winner from Louis Boudon

October 19, 2025 - Utah 1 Atlanta 4 - Christian Felton scored his first pro goal for Utah 17:58 into the second period. Atlanta outshot Utah 39 to 18. Colby Enns led Utah with 4 shots. Tyler Gratton got an assist for his first point as a Grizzly.

Ty Voit Scores Goals in Back to Back Games

Grizzlies forward Ty Voit scored a goal in each of his first two games this season. Voit scored an empty net goal 19:01 into the third period at Greenville on October 17. Voit also scored a goal 9:10 into the first period on October 18 at Atlanta. Voit had 8 goals and 29 assists with Cincinnati during the 2024-25 season. Voit was a 5th round pick (153rd overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Both Goaltenders Have Looked Sharp

Dryden McKay has a .923 save percentage in 2 starts this season. McKay won his first Grizzlies start as he saved 25 of 26 at Greenville on October 17. Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 in his Grizzlies debut at Atlanta on October 18. Both goaltenders have great resumes. McKay holds the NCAA record for career shutouts with 34. He had three consecutive seasons with exactly 10 shutouts. McKay won the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, which is annually given to the best NCAA hockey player. He was just the third goaltender to receive the award. McKay holds the record for the most wins in NCAA history with 113. The next closest goalie has 89. He also holds the NCAA record for wins in a single season with 38, which was set in his 2021-22 senior season. McKay played for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers for two seasons, appearing in 68 games and registering a record of 27-26-8 with three shutouts.

Wells brings 8 years of professional experience as he has played with 5 AHL teams and 4 other ECHL clubs. Wells has an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners. Wells appeared in one NHL game, which came on November 5, 2022 for the Chicago Blackhawks as he played in the third period of a 4-0 loss. Wells saved 12 of 13 that night.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first professional point with an assist on October 18 at Atlanta.

Christian Felton scored his first professional goal on October 19 at Atlanta.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with a +2 rating.

Dryden McKay has a .923 save percentage through 2 games this season.

Mick Messner has appeared in 152 consecutive regular season games with Utah.

Garrett Pyke scored two goals and was a +3 in Utah's 3-1 win at Greenville on October 17.

Jack Ricketts scored his first professional goal 7:11 into the second period on October 18 at Atlanta.

Ty Voit has a goal in two of his three games this season.

Christian Felton, Luke LaMaster and Luc Salem each picked up their first assists of the season on October 18 at Atlanta. Luke Manning, Mick Messner and Neil Shea each had 1 assist on October 17 at Greenville.

Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 for Utah in his team debut on October 18, 2025

Team Notes

Head coach John Becanic won his first professional game on October 17, 2025 at Greenville. Utah is outscoring opponents 2 to 1 in the first periods of games this season. Utah's home opener is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:10 pm. Bench is tied for the club lead with 2 penalty minutes, with Tyler Gratton, Mick Messner and Jack Ricketts. The Grizzlies got a bench minor for too many men on the ice on October 18, 2025.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 1-1-1

Home record: 13-18-4-1 (2024-25)

Road record: 1-1-1

Win percentage: .500

Standings Points: 3

Last 10: 1-1-1

Streak: 0-1-1

Goals per game: 2.00 (Tied 25th) Goals for: 6

Goals against per game: 2.67 Goals Against: 8

Shots per game: 25.67 (25th) Total Shots: 77

Shots against per game: 33.67 (20th) Total Shots: 101

Power Play: 0 for 8 - 0.00 %

Penalty Kill: 3 for 4 (Tied 16th) - 75.0 %

Penalty Minutes: 8.

Shorthanded Goals: 0.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 0-0-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 5,054 (12th) (2024-25)

Team Leaders

Goals: Garrett Pyke/Ty Voit (2)

Assists: 8 tied with 1.

Points: Christian Felton/Pyke/Voit (2)

Plus/Minus: Reed Lebster (+2)

PIM: Bench/Tyler Gratton/Mick Messner/Jack Ricketts (2)

Power Play Points: Daschke (23) 2024-26

Power Play Goals: Daschke (9) 2024-25

Power Play Assists: Keaton Mastrodonato (16) 2024-25

Shots on Goal: Luc Salem (10)

Shooting Percentage: Ty Voit (66.7 %) - Minimum 3 shots

Game Winning Goals: Pyle (1)

Wins: Dryden McKay (1)

Save %: McKay (.923)

Goals Against Average: McKay (2.50)

Streaks

Goals: Christian Felton (1)

Assists: Tyler Gratton, Luke LaMaster (1)

Points (2 or more): Felton (2)

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 25, 2025 - Home Opener.

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).

Six of Utah's first eight games are against non-divisional opponents. 51 one of the 72 games are against Mountain Division opponents.

Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







