Bison Defeat Walleye for First Win of the Season

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Parker Gavlas scored the game-winning goal late in the second period and the Bison killed two third-period penalties as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.

Goaltender Callum Tung stopped all 15 shots against in the first period of his first Bison start, including a penalty shot attempt halfway through the frame and each team headed to intermission looking for offense. It wouldn't be long before the search materialized into five goals and back-and-forth scoring.

After killing off a carryover penalty, Toledo capitalized on its first powerplay opportunity of the evening to take a 1-0 lead two minutes and 58 seconds into the middle frame. Just over six minutes later, Kyle Jackson scored his team-leading third goal of the season on a one-time pass from Chongmin Lee to tie the game. Nikita Sedov collected a secondary assist on the play. For a second-straight game, the Bison overcame an early deficit when Brett Budgell capitalized on a penalty shot, marking the first one scored in team history and giving his team a 2-1 advantage. The lead, however, was short-lived and Toledo scored another powerplay goal soon after. Before the end of the period, Gavlas ripped home his first professional goal following a Toledo giveaway to propel the Bison to a 3-2 lead.

An early Bison penalty in the third period gave the Walleye a chance to get the equalizing goal, and during the penalty kill, Tung was injured making a save. Hugo Ollas came in to replace Tung, who ended the night with 24 saves, and made numerous shorthanded stops. In all, Ollas turned away each of the 14 shots he faced and helped kill yet another penalty in the final eight minutes of regulation. Bloomington secured its win when Lee ushered the puck into an empty net with under two minutes remaining in the game. Budgell and Gavlas earned assists on the fourth Bison tally.

The Bison will look to collect their second win in as many games when they face off against the Walleye at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Join the Bison for a pre-game Fan Fest beginning at 4 p.m. on Front Street before the game in celebration of Military Appreciation Night.

Single-game tickets are now available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.