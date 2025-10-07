Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced their training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The roster contains 13 forwards, six defenseman, and two goaltenders. Cyclones training camp will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Queen City Sportsplex.

Forwards (13): Owen Cole, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine*, Luke Grainger*, Lincoln Griffin, John Jaworski, Ben King*, Ryan Kirwan*, Remy Parker, Justin Portillo, Nick Rhéaume*, Marko Sikic*, Brayden Stannard^, Justin Vaive

Defenseman (6): Aaron Bohlinger, Jake Johnson, Ryan McCleary*, Andrew Noel, Rhett Parsons*, Elijah Vilio

Goaltenders (2): Kyle McClellan, Anthony Shrum^

(* = Assigned by Toronto, ^ = Professional Tryout)

Cincinnati will have eight players on assignment from the Toronto Marlies to begin training camp. Camp will take place at Queen City Sportsplex, the practice home of the Cyclones, on Tuesday and run concurrently until Oct. 16. Cincinnati will open up their regular season on Oct. 18, 2025 against the Wheeling Nailers.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information







