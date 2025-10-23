Maine Mariners Home this Saturday & Sunday

Published on October 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, are back on home ice this weekend, hosting games against the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday and Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners are 1-1-0 through two games, splitting a series with the Worcester Railers and Reading Royals last weekend to open the 2025-26 season.

The Mariners started off the Rick Kowalsky era with a convincing 5-0 win on the road at Worcester last Saturday, October 18th. Led by Luke Cavallin 's 26-save shutout, the Mariners scored four of their five goals in the third period to cruise to victory. Jacob Perreault registered a goal and two assists in his Mariners debut and was one of five different goal scorers in the game. On Sunday, the shutout went in the other direction, as Reading spoiled the Mariners' home opener with a 4-0 victory. The Mariners couldn't solve Royals netminder Keith Petruzzelli, who turned aside all 32 of their shots. A sellout crowd of 5,571 witnessed the first home game of the season, the Mariners' 12th sellout since the start of 2024-25. Five of the next six games are on home ice.

Saturday is a 6:00 puck drop between the Mariners and Wheeling Nailers - the first of five meetings between the teams this season, four occurring in the next three weeks. It's "Oktoberfest" and fans can get an exclusive Mariners light-up beer stein through a special ticket package. On Sunday, the puck drops at 3 PM for "Treats & Greets" - the Mariners' annual Halloween celebration. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes (face coverings not permitted) with a costume contest to take place during the first intermission. Following the game is a skate with Mariners players, presented by CoverME.gov. To participate, fans must bring their skates to the Promotions Port and check them in upon arrival. All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf on the concourse. "Mama Makes It" craft trailer will also be out on Spring Street.

Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners are back on home ice to open November, hosting the Adirondack Thunder on November 1st and Reading on November 2nd.







ECHL Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.