Swamp Rabbits Acquire Dante Sheriff from Utah

Published on October 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired the rights to fourth-year forward Dante Sheriff from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for Stepan Timofeyev.

Sheriff reunites with Associate Coach Jason Payne, having played under his guidance last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The 5'11", 181-pound forward logged 11 goals, 27 assists, and 38 points in 59 games.

Hailing from Woodbridge, Ontario, Sheriff, 26, enters his fourth professional season, all spent in the ECHL. As a member of the Cyclones and Tulsa Oilers, he's collected 42 goals, 75 assists, and 117 points in 172 contests. Before turning professional, he averaged just shy of a point-per-game pace over two seasons in the NCAA with Mercyhurst University (52gp, 13g-29ast-42pts), and forged a successful junior career primarily with the NAHL's Austin Bruins from 2017-2020. In Austin, Sheriff was a two-time Central All-Star Team selection, a two time league All-Star selection (First Team 2020, Second Team 2019), and in 2020 earned Central Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors while leading the entire league with 45 assists. Sheriff's sister, Kandice, played professionally with the Buffalo Beauts of the former NWHL and played four NCAA seasons with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).







