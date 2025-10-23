ECHL Transactions - October 23
Published on October 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 23, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Iowa:
Isaiah Fox, F
OTHER TRANSASCTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Gabe Blanchard, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Dante Sheriff, F Rights acquired from Utah
Add Parker Berge, D Assigned by Ontario
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Add Jack Brackett, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Traded to Utah
Idaho:
Add Angus MacDonell, F Assigned from Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G Recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Delete Ryan McGuire, F Loaned to Iowa Wild (AM)
Add Ryan McGuire, F Assigned by Iowa Wild (PM)
Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Jaden Condotta, D Activated from Reserve
Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Redmond Savage, F Recalled by Rochester
Orlando:
Add Cole Kodsi, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Carson Focht, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Britt, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Adam, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cameron Whitehead, G Recalled to Henderson by Vegas 10/22
Trois-Rivières:
Add Andrew Coxhead, F Activated from Reserve
Utah:
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Acquired from Greenville
Delete Dante Sheriff, F Rights Traded to Greenville
Wichita:
Add Lucas Vanroboys, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Add Michal Stinil, F Added to Active Roster
Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve
