ECHL Transactions - October 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 23, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Iowa:

Isaiah Fox, F

OTHER TRANSASCTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Marko Sikic, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Gabe Blanchard, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Dante Sheriff, F Rights acquired from Utah

Add Parker Berge, D Assigned by Ontario

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Add Jack Brackett, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Traded to Utah

Idaho:

Add Angus MacDonell, F Assigned from Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G Recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Delete Ryan McGuire, F Loaned to Iowa Wild (AM)

Add Ryan McGuire, F Assigned by Iowa Wild (PM)

Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Jaden Condotta, D Activated from Reserve

Add Scott Ratzlaff, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Redmond Savage, F Recalled by Rochester

Orlando:

Add Cole Kodsi, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Carson Focht, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Britt, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Adam, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cameron Whitehead, G Recalled to Henderson by Vegas 10/22

Trois-Rivières:

Add Andrew Coxhead, F Activated from Reserve

Utah:

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Acquired from Greenville

Delete Dante Sheriff, F Rights Traded to Greenville

Wichita:

Add Lucas Vanroboys, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Add Michal Stinil, F Added to Active Roster

Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve







