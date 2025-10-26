ECHL Transactions - October 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 26, 2025:

Idaho:

Delete Jay Stevens, G Released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jadon Joseph, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Supryka, D Placed on Reserve

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Luke Morgan, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Kansas City:

Delete Landry Holt, G Released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Caden Villegas, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte

Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Craig Armstrong, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve







