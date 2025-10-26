ECHL Transactions - October 26
Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 26, 2025:
Idaho:
Delete Jay Stevens, G Released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jadon Joseph, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Supryka, D Placed on Reserve
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Luke Morgan, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Kansas City:
Delete Landry Holt, G Released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Caden Villegas, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Evan Cormier, G Assigned by Charlotte
Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Craig Armstrong, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve
