Offense Struggles in 4-1 Loss to KC

Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Colton Hargrove and Kansas City Mavericks' Hudson Wilson and Ian Shane on game night

Dallas/A llen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the final game of a two-game weekend series against the Kansas City Mavericks by a 4-1 score on Saturday night at CUTX Event Center.

The Mavericks scored two times in the opening period as Luke Loheit (1), and Nolan Sullivan (2) both found the back of the net. The Mavericks controlled the play early on taking advantage of three power plays including a long 5-on-3, man advantage, outshooting the Americans 13-7 in the opening period.

After a scoreless second period the Americans finally got on the board in the final frame as Matt Register fired a shot from the left side of the ice just outside the faceoff circle that went in high under the crossbar. The officials reviewed the video and determined it was a good goal to cut the Kansas City lead to a one-goal game 2-1. The Mavericks responded with two empty-net goals late in the game to put it away giving Kansas City the two-game sweep.

Marco Costantini made the start in net for the Americans, his first start of the season stopping 38 of 40 Kansas City shots. Neither team was able to cash in on the power play as Kansas City was 0-for-7, while the Americans went 0-for-4. Kansas City had 14 power play opportunities in the two-game series.

They Said it:

Hank Crone: "We need to get more shots on goal and get traffic in front of the net and stay out of the penalty box. (On the Americans broadcast with Gracee Tucker).

The Americans look to end their two-game skid on Wednesday night when they host the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 PM.

