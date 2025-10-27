Mariners Rally for Point in OT Loss to Wheeling

Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins rallied to earn a point, but suffered a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine trailed 4-2 in the third, scoring twice to force the game into OT

The opening period was a chippy one, with the Mariners and Nailers combining for 23 minutes in penalties. Maine found the opening goal at 7:08, when Jacob Perreault banked a shot off the helmet of Nailers netminder Jaxon Castor, leaving a rebound for Brooklyn Kalmikov to pot his second goal of the season.

The Mariners began the 2nd period with a 4-on-3 power play, and capitalized just 40 seconds in when Max Andreev buried his own rebound to double the Maine lead. Resuming a power play as a result of Shawn Element's major penalty, Wheeling cut the deficit back to one at 2:13 when Matthew Quercia tipped Tommy Budnick's point shot past Brad Arvanitis. The Nailers drew even at 13:40 on Max Graham's goal, just after another power play opportunity had expired. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of 40 minutes.

Wheeling struck immediately in the third to take their first lead of the game when Nolan Renwick's attempted pass deflected off a sliding Tristan Thompson and into the back of the net just 23 seconds in. Zach Gallant netted Wheeling's fourth consecutive goal a little over two minutes later, putting the Nailers up two. Kalmikov scored his goal second of the game, against set up by Perreault and Max Andreev at 11:24 to pull Maine back within one. With just under three minutes left in regulation, Ty Cheveldayoff found the game-tying tally, following a blocked shot and wiring one into the top of the net from beyond the faceoff circles, forcing OT.

Despite controlling the majority of overtime, the Mariners couldn't net the game-winner. With 58 seconds to play, Wheeling's Logan Pietila slid home a loose puck that Arvanitis couldn't cover up, ending the game.

The Mariners (2-1-1) are back on home ice next Saturday and Sunday, starting with a "Whiteout" on Saturday, November 1st against the Adirondack Thunder at 6 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear white, with the first 3,000 in attendance receiving a rally towel, courtesty of Mathews Brothers. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are available at

MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.