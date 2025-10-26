Icemen Close Weekend with 3-1 Setback at Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA -Robert Mastrosimone scored twice to lift the Savannah Ghost Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday evening at Enmarket Arena.

For the fourth consecutive game the Icemen grabbed the game's first goal. Using speed, Brody Crane broke through the defense and created a breakaway chance for himself. With two deke moves, Crane managed to slip the puck past Savannah goaltender Krill Gerasimyuk to give the Icemen a 1-0 advantage.

Following the goal, Savannah took control of the pace for the remainder of the first and second periods, outshooting the Icemen 31-14 through 40 minutes of play.

Savannah evened the score at 16:21 of the first on a shot form Noah Carroll the left circle that beat Icemen goaltender Cameron Rowe, who opened up his professional career with a 75-minute shutout sequence, that dates back his previous shutout win against Greensboro on October 19th.

The Ghost Pirates took the lead with a four-on-four goal from Robert Mastrosimone, who buried the third chance opportunity in a wild scramble in front of the Jacksonville net.

Despite the large shot-differential in the first two periods, the Icemen countered in the third, posting a 16-9 shots on goal advantage over Savannah in the third. Jacksonville created numerous scoring chances, but the Gerasimyuk managed to turn them all aside.

Mastrosimone sealed the game with a one-timer on the power play to give the Ghost Pirates the 3-1 win. The Icemen suffer their first lost of the season, but their record still stands at 3-1-0-0. The Icemen will continue on the road next week for a three-game western set at Utah on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All games will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time.







