Icemen Open Season with a Win on Savage's Overtime Goal

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - Redmond Savage's goal in late in overtime lifted the Icemen to a 2-1 season opening victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles Saturday evening at the First Horizon Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, the Icemen struck first nearly three minutes into the second when newcomer Nathan Dunkley snuck in behind the Greensboro defense at the left wing circle and carved a shot over the goaltender's shoulder for the tally to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

However, the Gargoyles pushed back in their franchise debut in the third period and took control of the third period outshooting the Icemen 13-3 in the period. After having a goal waived off halfway through the period due to goaltender interference, Greensboro evened the game with 1:39 remaining in regulation on a one-time on the backside the crease by David Gagnon. Gagnon's shot hit the shoulder of Icemen goaltender Scott Ratzlaff and banked in to tie the game and mark the first goal in Gargoyles history.

The game would eventually head to overtime, and Jacksonville's Matte Costantini burst through the neutral zone with speed and then blew past the Greensboro defender at the right circle in the offensive zone to drive toward the net. Costantini centered a perfect past to the slot to Redmond Savage who buried the puck into the back of the net past goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev for the game winner.

Savage scored the goal in his pro debut while goaltender Scott Ratzlaff was stellar in goal making 38 saves in his professional debut.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.







