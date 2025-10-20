Petruzzelli 32-Save Perfection in Portland, Royals Blank Mariners for Three-Point Weekend, 4-0

Published on October 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (1-0-1-0, 3 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, blanked the Maine Mariners (1-1-0-0, 2 PTS), 4-0, at Cross Insurance Arena to secure their first win of the 2025-26 season.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (1-0-0-0) earned his sixth professional career shutout with 32 saves in goal for Reading, while Maine netminder Luke Cavallin (1-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal, saving 35 of 38 shots faced.

Artem Kulakov (1) broke the scoreless tie 19:35 into the second period off of a Carson Golder dish to give Reading the 1-0 lead. Petruzzelli stopped 22 shots through 40 minutes while aiding Reading's penalty kill to a pristine 6/6 in the game.

Jordan Frasca (3) and Nick Capone (1) extended Reading's lead at 1:24 and 15:03 into the third period, respectively. Connor McMenamin (1) iced the victory with an empty net goal at 18:27 while Petruzzelli stopped all 10 shots faced in the final frame to secure the first shutout by a Royals goaltender since Nolan Maier blanked the Wheeling Nailers on February 28th, 2024.

Trois-Rivières scored two goals in a 30 second span to begin the third period from Joe Dunlap (1) and Mark Estapa (1) at 4:42 and 5:12 to lead, 4-3. Reading responded with a pair of goals in a 15-second span from Jordan Frasca (2) and Yvan Mongo (1) at 9:38 and 9:53, respectively, to reclaim the lead, 5-4.

With 38 seconds remaining in regulation, Trois-Rivières' leading-scorer during the 2024-25 season, Anthony Beauregard (1) tied the score, 5-5, on a net-front scramble to force the season opener into overtime. 1:24 into the extra frame, Beauregard (2) beat Perets to claim the second point for the Lions, 6-5.

With the win, the Royals improved to 8-1-2-0 in the second game of the last 11 regular seasons.

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum. Reading's seven-game road-trip to open the season continues against Greensboro on Sunday, October 25th, the Maine Mariners for one game on November 2nd and two games against the Worcester Railers on October 31st and November 1st.

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.







ECHL Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.