Komets Drop Everblades 5-0
Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In game one of a three-game series in South Florida, the Komets dropped the Everblades 5-0 for the team's fourth shutout of the season.
The two teams were deadlocked in a scoreless game until James Stefan knocked home his team-leading fifth goal past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson at 14:15 of the second period.
In the third period, the Komets netted four unanswered goals, with tallies from Tyler Inamoto, Reese Harsch, Alex Aleardi, and Stefan, as Samuel Jonsson recorded his third straight shutout, making 16 saves.
