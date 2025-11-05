Blades Return Home to Face Komets

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Oliver Chau

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Oliver Chau(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - After completing their first road series of the season, the Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena tonight, Wednesday, November 5, for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop against the Fort Wayne Komets in the opening game of a home best-of-three series.

The Blades return to the Swamp after taking two of three games on the road against the Wichita Thunder, highlighted by Reid Duke scoring his first goal as a Blade and recording a point in each contest, while Jesse Lansdell also added three points over the series.

The win places Florida 11th in the overall league standings, while the Komets sit in third. This matchup highlights Florida's consistency on special teams against Fort Wayne, which maintains a nearly identical penalty-killing success but slightly lower power-play efficiency. The Blades' power play is operating at 20%, converting five goals on 25 opportunities, while their penalty kill sits at 87.5%, stopping 21 of 24. Meanwhile, the Komets hold a 17.4% power play, scoring on four of 23 chances, and a penalty kill that mirrors the Blades at 87.5%, stopping 14 of 16.

Lansdell moves ahead to lead Florida with six points, while Jordan Sambrook continues to top the Blade's defense with three. Similarly, Josh Groll leads the Komets with six points and defenseman Jalen Smereck has contributed three from the blue line.

The last time these two teams met, the Blades took the series 2-1 in November of last season. The Komets enter the matchup riding a three-game winning streak following their series against the Iowa Heartlanders. Meanwhile, the Blades have two straight wins under their belt.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.