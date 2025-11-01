Blades Face Thunder to Start November

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Jesse Lansdell (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

After trading 2-1 results with the Wichita Thunder earlier in the week, the Florida Everblades finish their series against the Thunder on November 1.

Blades Finish Series Against Thunder to Start November

WHO: Florida Everblades (3-3-0-0) vs. Wichita Thunder (2-1-1-1)

WHEN: 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

WICHITA, KS - Following last night's 2-1 win to end October, the Florida Everblades start November with the rubber match in their series against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, November 1 at 7:05 p.m.

Despite surrendering an early goal to Wichita last night, Florida rallied for their first come-from-behind win of the season, scoring twice in the third period to grab the victory. Reid Duke and Carson Gicewicz both scored their second goals of the year to lead Florida to the win, while Cam Johnson made 25 saves in the crease.

Jesse Lansdell led Florida with three goals and five points in October, with Duke just behind him with four points. The Everblades went 3-1-0-0 away from Hertz Arena, while going 0-2-0-0 at home.

The Thunder suffered their first regulation loss this season last night. For both teams, tonight's game is their last against a foe in the other's division - Florida's games against the Fort Wayne Komets next week will be their last against a Western Conference team this year.

The Everblades play seven home games and six road games in November.

