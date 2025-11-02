Sellout Crowd Treated to Home-Opening Victory

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- For the third straight season, the Wheeling Nailers opened their home campaign with a sellout crowd, as 4,839 fans packed WesBanco Arena on Saturday night. For the third straight year and 23rd time in history, Wheeling fans left the home opener with smiles on their faces, thanks to a win by their team. Brent Johnson, Bogdans Hodass, and Max Graham scored for the Nailers, who avenged their playoff defeat by knocking off the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2.

The sellout crowd had something to cheer about right off of the hop, as the Nailers scored the opening goal 91 seconds into play. Wheeling received an early power play, and went to work in the offensive zone to cash in. Brent Johnson let a wrist shot go from the right point, which found its way through traffic and into the left side of the net. Matthew Quercia and Zach Gallant assisted on the marker to extend each of their point streaks to four games.

The middle frame saw a similar story to the first, as the Nailers needed just 1:48 to up their lead to two. Wheeling had a quality scoring chance off of the rush that came up empty, but the offensive pressure led to a Norfolk turnover. Bogdans Hodass stole the puck and promptly wired a shot into the top part of the cage. The Nailers dominated the second period with a 17-6 shots advantage, bringing the game total to 29-13 in favor of the home side.

Another early goal was scored in the third, but that time, it was the Admirals who struck at the 1:32 mark. Matt Crasa slipped a pass through the crease for a slam dunk by Jack O'Leary next to the left post. Wheeling regained its two-goal advantage with its second power play tally of the night. Connor Lockhart spotted Max Graham, who wired in a shot from the right circle. That turned out to be a key tally, as Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson floated a shot past a stickless Maxim Pavlenko with 2:43 to go, making the score 3-2. The Nailers locked things down from there and solidified the 3-2 victory.

Maxim Pavlenko earned the win for Wheeling, as he made 24 saves on 26 shots. Isaac Poulter received the loss for the Admirals, as he turned aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Admirals will play each other in Wheeling again on Sunday at 4:10. Following the game, fans will be able to skate with the entire team. Additional upcoming promotions include Bluey Night on November 29th and Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow on December 6th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

