Thunder Hold off Everblades for 2-1 Win

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Oliver Cooper fights for a goal against the Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, KS - The Florida Everblades found themselves on the winning side as they evened this week's away series with a 2-1 win against the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder started the first frame strong with a quick breakaway goal at 2:52 from Jake Wahlin. This goal was scored on Wichita's first shot on goal of the night. As the only goal of the period, the two teams headed to the lockers 1-0.

Despite multiple chances, neither team managed to find the back of the net to change the score, but the second period was packed with action, totaling 12 minutes in penalties. Florida outshot its opponent 27-18 by the end of the period.

Coming out of the intermission with a man advantage, the Blades wasted no time converting to tie the game at 1:02 with a goal from Reid Duke. Late in the period, Carson Gicewicz gave Florida the lead after an official review to break the tie.

The Florida Everblades seek another win tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. to come out on top, as this marks the end of this week's series against the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

BLADES BITS

Florida outshot Wichita 43-26.

Jesse Lansdell and Tarun Fizer both had two helpers in the match.

