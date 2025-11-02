Fast Start Helps Oilers to Back-To-Back Wins over Mavericks

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo.. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, beat the Kansas City Mavericks for the second-straight night at Cable Dahmer Arena beating the reigning Mountain Division Champions 4-3.

Drew Elliott scored his second in as many nights to put the Oilers up first for the second-straight game, beating Logan Terness against the grain into the contest. Adam McMaster finished a beautiful two-on-one saucer feed from Ryan Lautenbach, sniping Terness' five hole, 13 minutes into the frame to place the Oilers up by a pair. Easton Armstrong extended his point streak to six games, tipping a power-play blast from Jeremie Biakabutuka with 2:27 remaining in the frame and extending Tulsa's lead to 3-0 through the first break for the second straight night. Biakabutuka and McMaster both registered their first multi-point games of the season on the goal

Biakabutuka added a goal of his own, hammering a cross-zone, three-on-two feed from Armstrong into the back of the net 7:11 into the middle period. Matt Koethe picked up the secondary assist for his first point of the season. Bobo Carpenter scored a tip goal during a five-minute power play with 4:53 remaining in the second, keeping the scoring margin at three goals in a 4-1 game.

Luke Loheit cut the Oilers lead in half 4-2 5:18 into the final period popping a wraparound feed from Luke Lamaster past Vyacheslav Buteyets. Jackson Jutting tapped a back-door, short-handed feed from Jack Randl 3:13 later, cutting the Oilers' lead to 4-3, but Buteyets and the Oilers left with both points. The win makes the Oilers 1-0-0-0 on Saturdays and gives them back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Tulsa closes out a four-game week, looking to go above .500 with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Wichita Thunder tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 2 at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.