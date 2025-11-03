Everblades Agree to Terms with Kyle Neuber

November 3, 2025

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Kyle Neuber to a standard player contract.

Neuber, 36, enters his seventh season with the Everblades. Last season, he scored one goal with three assists in 37 regular season games alongside 130 penalty minutes, before adding two goals and an assist in 12 playoff games. Neuber has played 282 games in an Everblades sweater, scoring 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points while racking up a franchise-leading 894 penalty minutes. Neuber won Kelly Cups with Florida in all three seasons during the team's dynasty run from 2022-2024.

Prior to joining the Everblades, Neuber played 28 games with the Reading Royals and Allen Americans, winning the 2016 Kelly Cup with Allen. He also played 52 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, Toronto Marlies, and Tuscon Roadrunners.

A native of London, Ontario, Neuber played two years of junior hockey belonging to the Walpole Island Wild, Toronto St. Michael's Majors and the St. Michael's Buzzers before playing two consecutive seasons with the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors and ending his junior hockey career with the Sarnia Sting. He was drafted 197th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.







