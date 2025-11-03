Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Jonsson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

Jonsson posted shutouts in both of his appearances at Iowa last week.

The 21-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 4-0 win on Wednesday and turned aside all 15 shots in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Edmonton, Jonsson leads the ECHL with two shutouts this season to go along with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

Last season, he was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year after leading the league with six shutouts and posting a league-best 1.88 goals-against average while going 17-6-0 in 24 outings with Bofors IK.







ECHL Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.