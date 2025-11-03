South Carolina Acquires Forward Tanner Edwards

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Tanner Edwards from the Toledo Walleye. Edwards is in his first year of professional hockey and comes to the Stingrays after making his professional debut for the Walleye on October 25 against the Bloomington Bison.

Prior to turning pro, the Anchorage, AK native played five seasons of NCAA Division I hockey for Minnesota State-Mankato from 2020-2024 before transferring to the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Last season, Edwards had three goals and five assists across 31 games for the Seawolves.

While at Minnesota State, the 6-0, 170-pound forward helped the club win the CCHA Championship in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Edwards was also teammates with Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen during the 2023-24 season at Minnesota State.

Before college, Edwards played junior hockey for three years with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL and Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL. The forward totaled 59 points (20g, 39a) in 95 games with the two clubs.

Edwards' father, Jeff, played for the Stingrays during the 1998-99 season, logging 15 points (6g, 9a) in 67 games for South Carolina.







