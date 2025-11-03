K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Prep for 2-Of-3 at Home, Military Appreciation Friday

Kalamazoo set for first 3-in-3 with Military Appreciation & Sunday Funday at WEC this Weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-4-0-0

LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week, with two at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings host Toledo on Friday in the front half of a home-and-home with the Walleye at Wings Event Center. Then, the K-Wings return home to welcome the Bloomington Bison for a Sunday tilt.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-2-0-0 (2-4, 2-3).

The K-Wings spent Halloween in Bloomington, opening up their 2025-26 road schedule. Kalamazoo erased a one-goal deficit immediately upon starting the second period via a Nolan Walker goal, but the Bison scored two straight power-play goals and never looked back. Rookie forward Jack Juanick also scored his first ECHL goal in the contest.

Kalamazoo returned home to face the Indy Fuel on Sunday, and after a tough start, the K-Wings became the aggressor for most of the contest. Unfortunately, Indy added to their one-goal lead after the first with a pair in the second on just five shots. The K-Wings outshot Indy 28-11 in the final two frames and scored two goals in the final 3:20 of the game to make it interesting. Quinn Preston and Andre Ghantous gave Kalamazoo life, and rookie netminder Aku Koskenvuo looked stout between the pipes in his professional debut, making 24 saves in the game.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays two games at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Nov. 7: Honor the Red, White and Blue as the K-Wings hit the ice at 7 p.m. EST Friday versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center for our annual Military Appreciation Night as we honor and celebrate those who serve. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings Camo Baseball Hat, and don't miss your chance to bid on our special DASH jersey auction, with all proceeds benefiting YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.

Sunday, Nov. 9: It's Sunday Funday done the K-Wings way! Join us at 3:00 p.m. as we face off against the Bloomington Bison for an afternoon packed with fun, family, and fast-paced hockey at Wings Event Center. Come enjoy the weekend vibes rinkside!

NEXT WEEK!

Friday, Nov. 14: Lavender Ice, presented by WMCC, returns to Wings Event Center at 7 p.m. in support of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender and make some serious noise- as fans receive a pair of K-Wings Thunder Sticks to help turn up the volume! After the game, stick around for our first in-person Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds benefiting WMCC. Plus, it's a $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!

Saturday, Nov. 15: It's time to go big and green at our Ogre Night game on Saturday, November 15, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo! Watch the K-Wings face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in a game packed with layers- like a good onion. Lace up your skates, grab your friends, and let's get swampy!

Sunday, Nov. 16: Kick off our Jersey Series with us at 3 p.m., as we honor Detroit's legendary teams- starting with the Detroit Lions! The first of four themed games this season, this game features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Lions-inspired youth football jersey. Don't miss this epic tribute to the Motor City's finest!

RESULTS

Friday, Oct. 31 - Kalamazoo vs. Bloomington (L, 4-2), Grossinger Motors Arena | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (1-3-0-0) lost to the Bloomington Bison (2-1-1-0) at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday, 4-2. Bloomington took the early advantage with a tally at the 12:03 mark of the first period. In response, Kylor Wall (2) laced a pass from the left circle on the rush to Zach Okabe (3) in the right circle, who nudged the puck to Nolan Walker (2), setting up his second goal of the season at the 55-second mark of the second period. The Bison then capitalized on two consecutive power plays at the 3:26 and 9:36 marks, bringing the score to 3-1, but the K-Wings drew to within one before the close of the middle frame. On the play, K-Wings forward Spencer Kennedy (1) rimmed the puck to Collin Saccoman (1) for a blast toward the net that rookie Jack Jaunich (1) redirected in for his first career goal at the 14:59 mark. Unfortunately, Bloomington extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference and upheld at the 13:44 mark of the third period. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux made 22 saves, and Kalamazoo outshot Bloomington 27-26 in the contest.

Sunday, Nov. 2 - Indy vs. Kalamazoo (L, 3-2) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (1-4-0-0) made it interesting in the end, but lost to the Indy Fuel (2-3-1-0) at Wings Event Center, 3-2. The K-Wings' sticks got hot late in the third period after Todd Skirving (1) won an offensive zone faceoff on the power play with a 6-on-4 advantage. The clean win led to a Colin Saccoman (2) shot that deflected off the goalie's pads, setting up Quinn Preston (1) for a quick putback goal. Carrying the momentum, Andre Ghantous (2) found an open alley from the right circle, firing a back-bar-down missile at the 19:11 mark to bring the score to within one. Preston (5) and Davis Pennington (2) picked up assists on the goal. Leading up to the third period, Indy took the early lead with the only first-period goal at the 14:16 mark. The Fuel continued the offensive push with two consecutive second-period scores at the 4:16 and 9:23 marks, making it 3-0. Kalamazoo outshot Indy 34-27 in the contest, went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, scored a power play goal, and Aku Koskenvuo (0-1-0-0) had 24 saves in his first pro game.

ON THE MOVE

October 28 - Kalamazoo loaned rookie defenseman Robby Drazner to Abbotsford (AHL)

October 29 - Rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo loaned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL)

October 30 - Kalamazoo released forward Luke Morgan from his Standard Player Contract (SPC)

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo's alternate captain Quinn Preston (1g-5a) moved into a team lead in points scored with multiple points (1g-1a) versus Indy on Sunday

Rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves his professional debut versus Indy on Sunday

K-Wings rookie forward Jack Jaunich scored his first professional goal in Friday's game against Bloomington

TEAM TRENDS

N/A

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 6 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 3 - Colin Bilek, Ryan Cox

ASSISTS: 5 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - *Orlando Mainolfi, Zach Okabe (ABT), Nolan Walker (ABT)

PIMS: 6 - Colin Bilek, *Davis Pennington, Quinn Preston

PP GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek, Ryan Cox, Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 1 - Multiple Players

SH GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek

GW GOALS: 1 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 17 - Colin Bilek

WINS: 1 - Hunter Vorva

GAA: 3.21 - *Aku Koskenvuo (VAN)

SAVE %: .889 - *Aku Koskenvuo (VAN)

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/12 (8.33 %)

This Season - 3/21 (14.3 %) | No. 21 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 4/6 (66.7%)

This Season - 11/17 (64.7%)| No. 29 (ECHL)







